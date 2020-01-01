‘Maine’s Home Movies’ to air on Maine Public, kicking off bicentennial

BUCKSPORT — “Maine’s Home Movies: Treasures from Northeast Historic Film,” a selection of amateur home movies ranging from Brooklin author E.B. White’s saltwater farm animals to Allan Preble Robinson’s horse-drawn logging operations in deep snow in the Kennebec Valley, will premiere at 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, on Maine Public.

Northeast Historic Film and Belfast filmmaker Sian Evans of Fartheast Films teamed up to cull through Maine’s largest moving image nonprofit archives to create “Maine’s Home Movies” to kick off the state’s bicentennial birthday. Over 2020, other screenings are planned around the state. Evans produced the film.

“Home movies offer a unique and intimate window into the minds of the Mainers who captured them. These dreamlike vignettes show what people chose to remember, commemorate and treasure,” the hour-long show’s producers say. “As the Bicentennial celebrates Maine as a state, these movies illuminate Maine as a state of mind. We see ourselves, today, in these films celebrating Maine people and Maine identity in the past.”

Also featured in “Maine’s Home movies’ are E.B. White’s wife Katharine White, who was the fiction editor from 1925 to 1960 at The New Yorker magazine; Veilleux family lobster bakes and footage from the Samuel Horovitz Family Collection.

After Main Public’s screenings, Northeast Historic Film plans to stream the full show and may produce a DVD as well. Horovitz was a notable Boston attorney who specialized in representing injured workers and handling worker’s compensation claims. He also was an avid amateur film maker who traveled extensively with his family throughout the United States pulling a large trailer subbed the “Silver Bullet.”

Housed in Bucksport’s 1916 Alamo Theater, Northeast Historic Film has a state-of-the-art vault with temperature/ climate controls over three floors. Archivists respond to public, academic and commercial production company requests, digitizing dusty old films to new digital files.

To learn more about Northeast Historic Film, call 469-0924 or visit oldfilm.org. For more info about “Maine’s Home Movies,” visit oldfilmhunter.com.