MaineCF’s Maine Theater Fund seeks grant applications 

ELLSWORTH—The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Theater Fund is accepting grant applications from local, regional and statewide nonprofit theaters or theater groups in Maine.

Funds will be awarded for programmatic, capacity-building, operating and capital support. Awards are typically between $2,500 and $5,000, although larger awards may be considered.

The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 15. An online application, guidelines and a list of recent grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

For more information about the fund, contact MaineCF Senior Program Officer Leslie Goode at (207) 412-2002 or by e-mail at [email protected].