Monday - Jul 27, 2020
Abigail Killeen, Mary Fraser and Nolan Ellsworth in the Dramatic Repertory Company production of “The Mother.”  PHOTO COURTESY OF KATIE DAY

MaineCF’s Maine Theater Fund seeks grant applications 

July 27, 2020 on News

ELLSWORTH—The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Theater Fund is accepting grant applications from local, regional and statewide nonprofit theaters or theater groups in Maine.  

Funds will be awarded for programmatic, capacity-building, operating and capital support. Awards are typically between $2,500 and $5,000, although larger awards may be considered.  

The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 15. An online application, guidelines and a list of recent grants are available at www.mainecf.org. 

For more information about the fund, contact MaineCF Senior Program Officer Leslie Goode at (207412-2002 or by e-mail at [email protected]. 

 

