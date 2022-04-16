MaineCF names new vice president 

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation has hired Brendon Reay as its new vice president of investments. He is based out of the foundation’s Ellsworth office.

“Brendon brings a valuable combination of sophisticated investment acumen, robust interpersonal skills and varied lived experiences to the role,” said Mark Howard, a member of MaineCF’s Board of Directors and chair of the Investment Committee. “We are confident that the extensive search processes have yielded an outstanding leader for MaineCF’s top-tier investment program.”

Reay most recently co-founded HarborHouse Partners, a consulting and private equity firm based in Blue Hill. From 2011 to 2019, Reay was a senior executive in the hedge fund industry, focused on strategy and marketing. He worked with endowments, foundations and private clients from 2007-2011 as an investment consultant at Cambridge Associates. Prior to his career in finance and investing, Reay was a professor of classics, a fishing guide and a reservist in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Reay earned his master’s degree in investment management from Boston University. He serves on the board of directors of Blue Hill Heritage Trust and previously was a trustee of George Stevens Academy and president and board member of Acadia Fire Football Club, a youth soccer organization in Down East Maine.

Reay is married to Caroline Bicks, the Steven E. King Chair in Literature at the University of Maine. They have two children and live in Blue Hill with their rescue mutt, Chuck.

To learn more about the Maine Community Foundation, go online to www.mainecf.org.