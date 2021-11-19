Maine workers to receive disaster relief payment 

AUGUSTA — Starting this week, working Mainers can look forward to receiving a disaster relief payment of about $275 in the mail.

According to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, roughly 500,000 checks will be mailed over the next six weeks to Mainers who worked during the pandemic. The one-time payment was included in the budget that was approved by the Maine Legislature and signed by Gov. Janet Mills earlier this year.

“The hardworking men and women who kept our state running through the pandemic deserve our appreciation,” Gov. Mills said in a written statement last week. “I hope this will help Maine families to some small degree during the holiday season as we work to fully recover our economy.”

The check was initially supposed to be $300, but according to the Mills’ administration, the law prohibits these payments from exceeding $300 and requires that the amount be determined by dividing the funding approved by the Legislature ($149.8 million) by the number of eligible recipients.

Those who have lived and worked full-time during the 2020 tax year in Maine and who filed taxes with an adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 (single or married filing separately), $112,500 (head of household) or $150,000 (married joint or surviving spouse) are eligible. Those who received unemployment benefits are not disqualified if they worked part of the year.

Payments will be issued automatically, with between 5,000 and 25,000 checks issued most days over that six-weeks period. The paper checks will be sent through the U.S. Postal Service, and the checks can be tracked at https://portal.maine.gov/refundstatus/payment.

Contact Maine Revenue Services at (207) 624-9924 with questions.