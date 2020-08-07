Maine tourism touts Bar Harbor in marketing campaign  

AUGUSTA— In July, the Maine Office of Tourism hosted a presentation where it unveiled its recent marketing efforts to promote tourism in Maine. The marketing program includes television, radio, digital, social media and streaming video targeted to residents of Maine and the five states currently allowed to visit Maine without travel restrictions (Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Vermont).

The campaign will now shift gears to promoting Maine as a safe destination. Ads in print, outdoor media, digital media and targeted social media will be focused on the five states and will run through the end of September.

All told, the Maine Office of Tourism is devoting more than $2 million to attract tourists to the state, with Acadia National Park and Bar Harbor highly visible in the campaign.

To view the slides shared during the presentation as well as the advertising units (videos, digital, etc.), visit motpartners.com/programs-services/advertising/.