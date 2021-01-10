Maine to accept SNAP benefits online 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Dec. 31, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced approval of a request from Maine to provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households. This approval will allow Maine to expedite the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers with a target start date to be announced at a later time. Maine’s SNAP participation is more than 144,000 individuals, more than 78,000 households and totals $204 million annually in federal benefits.

Until states are prepared to operate the pilot, USDA recommends using other options that retailers may already provide, such as Pay at Pickup (also known as “Click and Collect”), where SNAP cardholders can shop online and then pay for their purchase using their EBT card at pick up. Grocery pickup is already an option that these retailers offer beyond SNAP so they are already thinking through how they can provide a safe environment to do so with the concerns around social distancing.

For up–to–date information, visit fns.usda.gov/coronavirus.