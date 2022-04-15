Maine Seacoast Mission plans to digitize vast archive

MOUNT DESERT — An entire corner of Terri Rodick’s office at the new Maine Seacoast Mission headquarters on Old Firehouse Lane is packed with boxes and binders. And in those boxes and binders are thousands and thousands of photos and documents chronicling everything that happened at the Mission since its inception in 1905.

Astonishingly, the pile in Rodick’s office represents only a fraction of the Mission’s archive that once commanded a much larger space at its former headquarters on West Street in Bar Harbor.

“Coming from that giant mansion, we had the whole third floor where we had saved every financial record, every record of anything that ever happened since 1905. And of course, that’s not realistic,” said Rodick, the Mission’s events and marketing coordinator. “So, when we moved, we had to make some hard choices about what to take and what to leave behind. What to donate and what to dispose of.”

Rodick estimates they held onto about 30 percent of the original collection, things that were directly related to Maine Seacoast Mission and its work. But that’s still hundreds of thousands of photos and letters spanning over a century. And Rodick has been tasked with digitizing all of them.

“It’s very helpful to know our past to market our future,” said Rodick, offering an explanation as to how the fate of these old files came to rest in her hands. Not that she needed much of an excuse to take on this project in the first place.

“I think they realized I have a little flair for it, and certainly I’m very passionate and interested in keeping the Mission archives,” she said. “I see their value. So, they’ve let me just start; sometimes I call it ‘playing’ with the archives because it feels like that. When you look at these pictures you just get lost in time.”

Some of Rodick’s favorite items are letters from people in need, requesting aid or thanking the Mission for providing it, because of what it says about how people viewed the Mission even back then.

“These people reached out and trusted the Mission to ask for help and not be ostracized because of it,” Rodick said. “I think that says a lot about the Mission and the way it goes about handling things in times of need.”