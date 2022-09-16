Maine Seacoast Mission names interim director 

CHERRYFIELD — The Maine Seacoast Mission welcomed Jennifer (Jenny) Jones as Interim Downeast Director at its Mission Downeast campus in Cherryfield Sept. 6.

Jones has worked with nonprofits in Downeast Maine for almost a decade, most recently as the Community Resource Representative for eastern and northern Maine at the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

“We couldn’t be more excited about Jenny joining us. She brings a wealth of leadership training and experience with education, youth development, program evaluation, service programs and food security. Jenny knows Downeast Maine and her passion for service is contagious,” said Mission President John Zavodny.

Prior to her position at Good Shepherd, Jones was executive director of the Bar Harbor Food Pantry. At the pantry, Jones grew the organization’s visibility in the community by expanding social media presence, grant opportunities, news articles and collaborations with other organizations and businesses. She launched new distribution programs and a satellite produce distribution center.

Jones graduated from College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor and earned her master’s degree in environmental education from the University of Minnesota.

“I am excited to be a part of the Washington County community as a representative of Maine Seacoast Mission. This is an organization that has created such deep trust with many,” Jones said. “From past work experience, I couldn’t help but be impressed with the collaborative and creative mindset of Washington County’s nonprofits, towns and citizens to strengthen their communities. I decided I wanted to be a part of the incredible work.”

The Mission serves the youth, families and communities of Washington and Hancock counties through programs that leverage an individual’s strengths with school and community organization partnerships. Currently, the Mission serves more than 900 youth, families and seniors through programs and services.