Maine Seacoast Mission holds 2022 Sunbeam Gala 

MOUNT DESERT —The Maine Seacoast Mission’s 2022 Sunbeam Award Gala was held last month at the Bar Harbor Club. This year’s Sunbeam Award recipients are Les Coleman and nine Downeast Education Partners, all of whom were recognized for their work with the Mission’s education programming.

The Education Partners include Beals Elementary, Cherryfield Elementary, D.W. Merritt Elementary, Harrington Elementary, Jonesport Elementary, Milbridge Elementary, Rose M. Gaffney Elementary, Narraguagus High School and Sumner Memorial High School. This fall marks 20 years since the beginning of the EdGE program in Washington County.

Today, EdGE has grown to be the Mission’s signature youth development program Downeast and serves around 700 students in kindergarten through eighth grade and their families each year through afterschool and leadership programs and summer camps. EdGE programs include outdoor recreation, tutoring and STEM, as well as nourishment, support and coaching for students and their families through the Mission’s Family Engagement program.

“It was such an honor to be in the room with the very leaders who started EdGE, a truly transformational youth development program in Downeast Maine. Seeing the standing ovation for the awardees is a moment I will never forget and a real highlight of my time with the Mission,” said Mission President John Zavodny.

