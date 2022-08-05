Maine Seacoast Mission director to step down 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Maine Seacoast Mission’s Downeast Director Dr. Melvin D. Adams III will leave his position on Aug. 5 to pursue the role of Dean of Student Life at Maine College of Art & Design in Portland.

Adams joined the Mission team in late 2020 and has since built on its strengths to serve the youth, families and communities of Washington and Hancock counties.

Mission President John Zavodny praised Adams for his contributions, saying, “Mel has been the exact leader Mission Downeast needed at this point in time. He came in during the pandemic and led the team admirably through adaptation after adaptation. Mel’s love and respect for Maine and its people is clear in everything he does, and I’m certain that he will excel in his new role.”

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Adams ensured access to youth programs and expanded programming to meet increasing demand. He also deepened partnerships with Downeast nonprofits and education institutions. By focusing on such entities, he contributed to building a stronger network in local communities.

“The heart of the Mission is the people we work alongside, serve, and that become part of the Mission family. Our work is rooted in compassion for others and finding their strengths to fulfill their life goals. Maine Seacoast Mission has afforded me an opportunity to know the wonderful, resilient, hardworking and welcoming people of the Downeast region, especially Washington County. It is these qualities that connect us to each other, our neighbors and our communities. I’m grateful for the individuals, Mission partners and townships that have welcomed me into their communities. I will always carry the kindness and spirit of Washington County with me,” Adams said.