Maine Science Festival goes online  

BANGOR– As the first and only science festival in Maine, the Maine Science Festival (MSF) celebrates Maine science and the people who do it.

MSF has announced six different online forums from January through March. The MSF will host one per month in January and February, and four in March.

The forums will be hosted by the MSF using Zoom. Each session will include an overview from each speaker, followed by Q&A. All sessions will run for one hour. Sign up to attend the January session at bit.ly/Jan2021MSF.

Forum schedule:

Jan. 21 at 4 p.m., “From Maine to the Stars” with speakers Mark Lippold (FMI, A Spirit AeroSystems Co.), Karl Hoose (VALT) and Sascha Deri (bluShift Aerospace).

Feb. 16 at 1 p.m., “Offshore wind: from the UK to Maine” with speakers Habib Dagher (University of Maine) and Tony Applelton (Burns & McDonnell), with Ronit Prawer from the UK Science & Innovation Network, British Consulate-General (Boston).

Dates, times and speakers for the remaining forums in March will be confirmed at a later date.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for both the individual sessions and the full program. To find out more, email [email protected].

For more details, updates and information visit, mainesciencefestival.org.