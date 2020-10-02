Maine Public staff choose to retire 

LEWISTON – Maine Public has announced the retirements of Sara Willis, host of Maine Public’s In Tune series; Robin Rilette, host of Morning Classical and Maine Public’s director of music and creative performance; and Barbara Cariddi, long-time news producer, host and reporter.

Willis is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio’s music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by the host. In Tune programs will continue to be aired on the weekends and over the In Tune stream.

Rilette joined Maine Public from Northwest Public Radio in Washington state. As Maine Public’s music director, Rilette was instrumental in helping Maine Public build out its classical radio service and entertained Maine for over six years as the host of Morning Classical.

Cariddi originally joined Maine Public in 1989 and left in 1994 for WCSH6-TV in Portland. In 1999, Cariddi returned to Maine Public and began producing, reporting and anchoring Maine Public Television’s public affairs program MaineWatch. Cariddi then focused her work on the radio news side, hosting Maine Things Considered and reporting on stories across Maine. Most recently she helped oversee digital news content for Maine Public’s website and produced and hosted Maine Public’s daily news podcast, This Day in Maine.

“All our staff who are retiring have made widespread contributions to the organization for many years and will be greatly missed,” stated Mark Vogelzang, Maine Public’s president and CEO. “Sara and Robin are dedicated to public radio and their impact on Maine Public cannot be quantified in any way. Our listeners have grown accustomed to their voices and the content that they curated and created. While we are sad to see them leave, we are excited to see what their next adventures will be!”

Mark Simpson, Maine Public’s director of news and public affairs said, “Barbara is the consummate professional – she is someone who has always stepped up to take on additional responsibilities and a staffer who we’ve trusted to craft news decisions on multiple platforms independently on a regular basis. We wish her the very best in her retirement as she carves new paths ahead.”

As these departures are assessed relative to Maine Public’s broadcast schedule and lineup, much of this programming will continue uninterrupted. Any new programs or schedule changes will be rolled out this fall and communicated on Maine Public Radio, Maine Public Classical and online at mainepublic.org.