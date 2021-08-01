Maine Monitor adds staff

AUGUSTA — The Maine Monitor (Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting) added three new staff members in recent weeks, with new reporters covering the State House and energy and environment beats, plus shoring up the Monitor’s web production capabilities.

Andrew Howard joined The Maine Monitor in June, covering state government and politics as a 2021 Report for America corps member. Howard previously covered politics in Arizona as an intern at two local newspapers. He is a graduate of Arizona State University, where he wrote his honors thesis on the future of nonprofit news websites and was editor-in-chief of the student newspaper.

Kaitlin Cough covers energy and the environment for The Maine Monitor, also as a 2021 Report for America corps member. She was previously a reporter for The Ellsworth American before becoming the inaugural digital media strategist for The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander. Cough graduated with honors from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and magna cum laude from Bryn Mawr College.

George Harvey is the new production editor for The Maine Monitor. He joined the staff as a production assistant in February 2021 and was promoted three months later. He oversees digital and newsletter production, coordinates social media content and shares the work of The Maine Monitor’s staff writers and contributors with media partners around the state. Harvey has written for several publications and previously worked in athletics administration. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Florida Atlantic University.

The Maine Monitor was founded as the Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting in 2009, as nonprofit-, foundation- and donor-supported journalism organizations surfaced throughout the U.S. to counter declines at traditional media outlets.

Its mission is to “deliver fearless, independent, citizen-minded, non-partisan journalism that informs Mainers about issues affecting our state and inspires them to take action.”

To learn more, visit www.themainemonitor.org.