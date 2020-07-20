Maine improves WIC program

AUGUSTA — The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program in Maine is transitioning from paper vouchers to an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card, leading to smoother and faster transactions at the register and streamlining payments to participating stores.

This new way to receive and use benefits is called eWIC. Through the eWIC system, benefits are entered onto a card, similar to a debit card. The EBT card can be used to purchase healthy foods at WIC-authorized stores statewide.

Participants in Aroostook, Hancock, Washington, Kennebec and Somerset counties will begin receiving cards on July 20.

The WIC program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service, serves more than 16,500 individuals. Pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, and infants and children up to age 5 are eligible. Participants must meet income guidelines, live in Maine and be determined by a health professional to be at “nutritional risk.”

To learn more go to www.maine.gov/WIC.