Maine Coast earns award

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross presented York-based lobster exporter Maine Coast with the President’s “E” Award for Exports.

In a letter, Sec. Ross cited the company’s “efforts to sustain exports by opening new markets to lessen the impact of increased foreign tariffs in some of the company’s existing markets.”

Maine Coast is a global distributor of North Atlantic live lobster headquartered in York. In 2018, the company was named Exporter of the Year by the Maine International Trade Center.

American companies are nominated for “E” Awards through the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service office network, part of the International Trade Administration in the U.S. Department of Commerce. Winners have demonstrated years of successive export growth and an innovative international marketing plan that led to the increase in exports.