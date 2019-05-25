Maine-China trade in history

SEARSPORT — The Penobscot Marine Museum presents a talk about “Maine in the China Trade” from the 1840s to the present Thursday, May 30, at 6 p.m.

“The First Opium War of the early 1840s, with British and Chinese fighting over the opium trade and Chinese sovereignty, opened up Chinese ports to the world,” a statement from the museum said.

“Maine’s merchant mariners aboard Maine-built ships soon thereafter entered the Chinese import and export trade. The trade aboard Maine-built ships lasted into the turn of the 20th Century. In the meantime, Maine sea captains and their families brought back souvenirs, stories, and an economic understanding of China.”

Admission is $5 for museum members and $8 for non-members.

Visit penobscotmarinemuseum.org.