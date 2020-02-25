Maine CASA to hold spring training

AUGUSTA — The Maine Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Program is holding its spring training for volunteer advocates on March 17-20. The four-day training is free. Attendees learn about all aspects of child advocacy work in order to be certified as a volunteer guardian ad litem in the Maine District Courts.

Maine CASAs are community volunteers who are appointed to serve as guardians ad litem (GALs) for children whose parents are involved in a child protection case. The foundation of the CASA’s work is learning about the case and then advising the judge in writing of what he/she believes is in the child’s best interest. No special training is needed to apply other than being over 21 and having a high school diploma or GED equivalent.

Contact 213-2864.