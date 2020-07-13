Maine CASA holding online training  

AUGUSTA—The Maine Court Appointed Special Advocates program is holding a training for volunteer advocates Aug. 11-14. The online, four-day training is free, and participants learn about all aspects of child advocacy.

Maine CASAs are community volunteers appointed to serve as guardians ad litem for children whose parents are involved in a child protection case. The foundation of a CASA’s work is to investigate the case and then advise the court of what is in the child’s best interest.

CASAs come from a wide variety of professional and personal backgrounds and are guided throughout the process by staff attorneys.

Find out more about the Maine CASA program and access the application at www.casaofmaine.org.

For information about becoming a volunteer, contact Maine CASA Legal Services Advisor Darren Defoe, Esq., at 213-2864 or by e-mail at [email protected].