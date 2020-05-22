Main Street work stops for summer 

ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
MOUNT DESERT — Work on the $3.24 million Main Street revitalization project in Northeast Harbor will pause for the summer this Friday, May 22. It will resume in the fall.
“Things will be in good shape for the summer,” said Public Works Director Tony Smith.
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]