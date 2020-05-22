Friday - May 22, 2020
ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM

Main Street work stops for summer 

May 22, 2020 by on News

 

MOUNT DESERT — Work on the $3.24 million Main Street revitalization project in Northeast Harbor will pause for the summer this Friday, May 22. It will resume in the fall. 

“Things will be in good shape for the summer,” said Public Works Director Tony Smith. 

Dick Broom

Dick Broom

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]
Dick Broom

Latest posts by Dick Broom (see all)