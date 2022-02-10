Main Street property changes hands 

BAR HARBOR — A building on Main Street will soon operate as a motel once again.

Stephen Coston and Brian Shaw formalized their business relationship in a corporate filing for the project in December. They closed on the property at 315 Main St. earlier this month and have already begun to renovate. They plan to open the motel in June.

The building had been owned by the Mount Desert Island Hospital and was put out to public bid in October. A public notice announcing the process first ran in the Islander in September.

“The building is in good shape,” said Coston on Monday. “It was well maintained.”

The 44-unit motel will receive new paint, carpet and furniture before it opens for the season. Coston said that after this initial season, the motel will normally open in April or May.

Coston said he believes that the property is a solid investment and that the need for seasonal accommodations in Bar Harbor continues to grow. He said that last summer was the busiest summer for his seven other lodging establishments and he expects that trend to continue.