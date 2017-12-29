Main Street plan nears final stage

MOUNT DESERT — The plan for making major improvements to Main Street in Northeast Harbor is almost ready to go out for construction bids, according to Jackie Hewitt, the town’s economic development consultant.

The final public meeting on the design was held on Dec. 13.

“I think that in general, people are really happy with it,” Hewitt said.

She said Richardson & Associates, the Saco-based landscape architecture firm the town hired to do the design work, will make some minor changes to the Main Street plan based on the latest feedback from residents.

“From there, it will go into actual construction drawings. Then the town will bid it out so that we will have a construction price to bring to town meeting in May.”

An early estimate of the cost of construction was around $1.6 million.

The redesign plan calls for building a sidewalk on the east side of Main Street and widening the sidewalk on the west side. There also will be a tiny “pop-up” park that extends a few feet from the sidewalk into the street near the Kimball Shop.

Significant changes are slated for both ends of Main Street. At the southern end, near Neighborhood House, the traffic island in the intersection will be eliminated, and the northeast corner of the intersection will be extended into the street.

“We want to square off that intersection for safety,” Hewitt said.

That redesign will allow for creation of what she described as “a little park with a place to sit.”

There will be Island Explorer bus stops at that park and on the other side of Main Street.

At the north end of Main Street, the intersection with Summit Road will be redesigned to improve safety.

“When we started talking about this plan, what we heard from citizens of the village was how unsafe that intersection is, how difficult it is to cross the street there,” Hewitt said.

“We’re going to narrow it up so that it’s not a free-for-all and make it safer for pedestrians to cross. We will be relocating the sidewalks for better visibility.”

A stop sign will replace the yield sign on Summit Road at Main Street.