Main Street contract let Food truck site work underway

MOUNT DESERT — The contract for the Main Street improvement project in Northeast Harbor has been awarded to R.F. Jordan & Sons Construction Inc. for just over $2.19 million.

The Board of Selectmen took that action Monday night.

In addition to Jordan’s price, the town will pay $975,000 to have Emera Maine, Consolidated Communications and Spectrum bury the electric, telephone and cable wires on Main Street. Construction administration and inspection costs are estimated at $320,000, which brings the total cost of the project to $3.49 million.

Voters at town meeting earlier this month authorized the town to borrow up to $3.96 million for the project. The difference between those two figures, about $475,000, will be reserved for contingencies, primarily “unforeseen conditions identified during construction … that must be addressed to achieve the intent of the project,” according to Public Works Director Tony Smith.

Smith said work on the Main Street project is expected to start in October and then stop for the summer season in late May next year. Work will resume in the fall of 2019 and be completed the following spring.

Sylvan neighborhood work

The selectmen Monday night awarded the contract for the Sylvan neighborhood storm water drainage project in Northeast Harbor to Harold MacQuinn Inc., which submitted a base bid of $372,051. Additions to the project that Smith recommended, plus administration, inspection and contingency costs, bring the total to $637,051. That is about $8,000 less than the amount voters at town meeting authorized borrowing for the project, which includes both surface and subsurface improvements to Sylvan, Pine, Spruce and Tennis Club roads.

Smith said work is set to start June 11 and to be completed by Sept. 8.

Food trucks and market

Work is underway on the groundwork for new sites at the Veterans Memorial Park in Northeast Harbor for the summertime food trucks and farmers’ market. R.F. Jordan & Sons is doing the work for $43,000, which will come from Public Works Department reserve accounts.

The new location for the food trucks and farmers’ market is on the southeast side of the park. A crushed stone base is being laid for the food trucks, and electrical hookups for the trucks are being extended from the harbormaster’s building. The electrical outlets will have meters so the food truck operators will pay for the power they use.

Smith said the food truck site is to be completed by May 31 and the farmers’ market site by June 13. As was the case last year, the town is allowing only two food trucks to operate at the park this summer. The farmers’ market will be at the park every Thursday this summer, starting June 14.