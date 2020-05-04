Maguire named next CEO of MDI Hospital

BAR HARBOR — Christina “Chrissi” Maguire will succeed Art Blank as president and CEO of Mount Desert Island Hospital when he retires at the end of this year, the hospital announced today.

Maguire is currently chief operating officer and senior vice president for the independent, nonprofit hospital. She joined MDI Hospital in 2011 as chief financial officer.

“I am grateful for the opportunity … to work with such an amazing group of dedicated individuals,” Maguire said in a statement. “MDI Hospital will continue to be a leader in improving the health and vibrancy of our patients and the community we serve through innovation and improved integrated systems of care. I am so pleased to continue the strategic legacy that Art Blank has framed over his dynamic years of service and am deeply honored by that privilege.”

Maguire serves as a member of the CFO Council for the Maine Hospital Association, the secretary of the Maine Chapter of HFMA, a member of the Steering 2.0 Committee of National HFMA, a member of the CFO Council for Critical Access Hospitals and a member of the Operations Management Team for the Maine Rural Health Collaborative, LLC.

She is also a longtime member of the Ellsworth Lioness Club, a past president of the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce and Ellsworth Economic Development Committee, past chair of the Lamoine School Board and current member of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Finance Committee.

Maguire attended Ellsworth High School and holds a B.A./B.S. Degree in Accounting from Saint Joseph’s College of Maine in Standish. She is a current MHA candidate at Saint Joseph’s.

Blank is set to retire Dec. 31, having served as the hospital’s chief executive since 1999. In the tax year ending April 2018, the most recent for which reports are available, he received $344,748 in reportable compensation, according to the hospital’s tax filing.

Established in 1897, the hospital is the second-largest employer on Mount Desert Island, employing more than 500 people.