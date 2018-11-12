Maguire named hospital COO

BAR HARBOR — Christina “Chrissi” Maguire has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Mount Desert Island Hospital. The role is new to the organization.

“Since coming to MDI Hospital seven years ago, Chrissi has been instrumental in developing our organization’s strategic and operational planning, and has effectively led our financial and various other teams,” said Arthur J. Blank, MDI Hospital President/CEO. “While at MDI Hospital, Chrissi has utilized her considerable insight and experience to move our organization forward through increased productivity, innovative partnerships and process development.”

Maguire has served as the Treasurer, Vice President of Finance and the Chief Financial Officer of Mount Desert Island Hospital since joining the organization in 2011. In her new role, she will have overall operational responsibilities and will continue to serve as the organization’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. “I am honored and enthusiastic about the opportunity to move our organization forward,” said Maguire. “It is a privilege to work alongside the talented, dedicated staff of MDI Hospital to serve our community.”

Under Blank and Maguire’s leadership, MDI Hospital has been recognized nationally as a top rural hospital for quality care and patient satisfaction. In addition to its main hospital facility located in downtown Bar Harbor, the nonprofit organization operates six primary care health centers, a community dental center and a behavioral health center, as well as the nonprofit retirement community of Birch Bay Retirement Village.

Throughout her 30-year career in finance, Maguire has worked as an accountant, a reimbursement specialist, controller, director of fiscal services, and chief financial officer. Prior to joining MDI Hospital, she served as controller for the Jackson Laboratory and Maine Coast Regional Healthcare Facilities.

Maguire is an active participant in various leadership and community organizations. She currently serves as a member of the CFO Council for the Maine Hospital Association, the secretary of the Maine Chapter of HFMA, a member of the Steering 2.0 Committee of National HFMA, a member of the CFO Council for Critical Access Hospitals and a member of the Operations Management Team for the Maine Rural Health Collaborative, LLC.

She is also a longtime member of the Ellsworth Lioness Club, a past president of the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce and Ellsworth Economic Development Committee, past chair of the Lamoine School Board and the current member of the of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Finance Committee.

Maguire graduated with a B.A./B.S. Degree in Accounting from Saint Joseph’s College of Maine in 1986 and is a current MBA candidate at the University of Maine.