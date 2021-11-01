MacDonald leaving Friends of Acadia

BAR HARBOR — David MacDonald, president and CEO of Friends of Acadia (FOA) for the past 10 years, announced Monday that he plans to step down from those posts early next year.

“It has been a tremendous honor to lead this institution, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work so closely with our partners at the park and the thousands of people who make our mission possible,” MacDonald said in a press statement. “After ten rewarding years, I’ve decided that the time is coming for me to help transition to Friends of Acadia’s next president and CEO.

“I truly believe that organizations benefit from new energy and leadership, just as individuals like me benefit from new directions and challenges. Friends of Acadia has an incredibly strong team of staff and board members, and I look forward to working with them in the months ahead to ensure a smooth transition.”

Jack Kelley, chairman of the FOA board of directors, “Friends of Acadia is strong and successful today due to David MacDonald’s outstanding leadership, his unique knowledge of our constituencies and his dedication to preserving and protecting Acadia National Park and its surrounding communities. David’s decision to hand off leadership of the organization when it is thriving further exemplifies his exceptional and unselfish leadership and commitment to our cause.”

During MacDonald’s tenure, FOA has expanded its staffing, programs and grants to the park, as the challenges facing Acadia have grown more complex. The nonprofit organization focuses much of its financial support for the park on improving the visitor experience, ensuring resilience in the face of climate change, engaging young people more deeply in the park and maintaining Acadia’s trails and carriage roads.

The FOA board has begun conducting a nationwide search for MacDonald’s successor with hopes of having a new leader in place by spring 2022.