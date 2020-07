MOUNT DESERT — With 28 write-in votes, Geoff Wood was elected to a three-year term on the Board of Selectmen on Tuesday. He succeeds Rick Mooers, who chose not to seek another term.

Board Chairman John Macauley, who ran unopposed, was re-elected with 662 votes.

Susan MacCready, the only candidate for one open seat on the Mount Desert school committee, was elected with 585 votes.