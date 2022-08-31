Lunt named Maine manager of the year  

MOUNT DESERT — Town Manager Durlin Lunt has been named 2022 Manager of the Year by the Maine Town, City and County Management Association (MTCCMA).

He was nominated for the award by the Mount Desert Select Board.

Jay Feyler, president of the MTCCM, presented the award to Lunt at a surprise dinner in his honor Tuesday at the Nor’Easter Pound & Market in Northeast Harbor.

Lunt’s wife Jean and their son Jeremy attended the event, along with all the town’s department heads and all five members of the Select Board.

“I am so honored,” Lunt said. “I’m humbled. Literally, I’m shocked. Whatever successes I’ve had are due to the people here and my family. It’s a team effort.”

Having been town manager for 12 years, Lunt is the second-longest-serving chief administrator in Mount Desert’s history.

“Under his leadership many positive changes have taken place including a comprehensive capital improvement plan, a more equitable system of compensation for town employees and new approaches to resource sharing and cost saving,” the Select Board wrote in its letter nominating Lunt for the Manager of the Year Award.

“A ‘Chief Sharing Agreement’ evolved into a shared police department with Bar Harbor and, more recently, Durlin has overseen improvements to the public safety facilities and (the town’s amicable acquisition of a previously private) ambulance service.”

Lunt has served for 10 years as chair of the Acadia-area League of Towns.

“Everything Durlin has done in his professional career speaks directly to his commitment to public administration and community service,” said John Macauley, chair of the Mount Desert Select Board.

Lunt was a member of the Select Board from 1972-1992 and was board chair for the last seven years of his tenure. From 1976-1995, he worked at the Training and Development Corporation in Bucksport, where he managed adult programs for job training and education and managed training contracts with local businesses.

From 1988-1995, Lunt was also the field services coordinator at the University of Maine, responsible for job creation and career counseling for program trainees. In 1996, he became a veterans counselor/advocate in the Jobs for Vets program at the Career Center in Bangor.