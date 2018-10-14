Luminaria event raises more than $3,000 for people living with cancer

BAR HARBOR — The YWCA of Mount Desert Island raised $3,032 for cancer survivors with proceeds from the 17th Annual Carol Dyer Luminaria Evening held in August. The funds will be donated to Home Cooked Healing, a local group of volunteers who prepare home-made organic meals for people who are living at home with cancer.

The luminaria evening is a ceremony of remembrance and hope to honor survivors and those who have lost the battle to cancer. It was started by Friends of Carol Dyer, the beloved children’s librarian for the Jesup Memorial Library who passed away from a brain tumor in 2001.

In previous years proceeds from the event were donated to the American Cancer Society. YWCA MDI took over the event in 2018 and changed the focus to directly benefit the community by donating to a different local organization each year.

This year’s recipient, Home Cooked Healing, is a volunteer organization that provides nutritious organic meals for up to a dozen cancer patients at a time in the MDI and Ellsworth areas. Money donated to the organization is put directly towards organic ingredients. Everything else, including volunteer time, is donated.

“YWCA MDI is proud to support Home Cooked Healing volunteers,” said Jackie Davidson, Executive Director. “Their kindness and compassion make our community a better place.”

“Everyone loves what they do, and everyone feels like food is love,” says founder Mary Ann Perlman. “And there is a lot of love put into this food.”

Contact the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center at 664-0339 or info@bethwrightcancercenter.org.