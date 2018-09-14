Luchini to speak at Indivisible MDI

BAR HARBOR — Indivisible MDI will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, September 19, at 6:30 PM at the YWCA on Mount Desert Street, in Bar Harbor. Special guest Louie Luchini, candidate for Maine Senate District 7, will introduce himself and entertain questions. Esther Pew, organizer for the Maine People’s Alliance, will also be at the meeting to discuss Question 1: Home Care for All. Bring your questions, your opinions, and your friends.

Contact indivisiblemdibh@gmail.com or visit indivisiblemdi.wordpress.com.