Luchini resigns from Maine Senate

“Serving the people of Hancock County – the community where I grew up – over the past 12 years has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Luchini. “I look forward to continuing to serve Maine, and all of the New England states, in my new role. I consider it a privilege to serve small businesses across New England, to help them grow and work as their voice in Washington, D.C., and I’m grateful to Congressman Golden for advocating on my behalf.”

In this role, Luchini will advocate on behalf of small businesses in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. He will work with small business owners, state and local government agencies, state legislators and trade associations, to be their voice in Washington, D.C.

“Throughout his time in the Senate, Louie has fought to protect our proud tradition of free and fair elections, led the way on regulatory reform and advocated for greater investment in our small businesses and local economies. It’s truly been an honor to serve alongside him; it is an even greater honor to call him a friend,” said President Jackson. “I wish him best of luck in his new role and have no doubt he’ll be a tremendous asset to the state in the Office of Advocacy.”

The Hatch Act prohibits individuals employed by the federal government in connection with programs financed by federal loans or grants from certain political activity, which includes being a candidate for a public partisan office.

A special election to fill this vacancy will be announced at a later date.

“Having served with Louie Luchini over four years in the State House, I can tell you first hand that Maine small businesses now have a professional and dedicated advocate at the SBA. No one works harder than Louie. I’m excited to see Louie put his experience solving problems for Maine small businesses to work at the regional level, and I was proud to recommend him for this position,” said Congressman Jared Golden (D-Maine).

Created by Congress in 1976, the Office of Advocacy of the U.S. Small Business Administration is an independent voice for small business within the federal government. Appointed by the President and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, the Chief Counsel for Advocacy directs the office. The Chief Counsel advances the views, concerns and interests of small business before Congress, the White House, federal agencies, federal courts and state policy makers. Economic research, policy analyses and small business outreach help identify issues of concern. Regional advocates and an office in Washington, D.C., support the Chief Counsel’s efforts.