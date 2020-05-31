lslander People

Herrick & Salsbury names new vice president

ELLSWORTH – Herrick & Salsbury Inc. has announced that Tara A. Hartson of Mount Desert has been named the new vice president of the company. Stephen R. Salsbury, president of Herrick & Salsbury Inc., made the announcement while adding that there is an agreement in place to transition ownership of the company to Hartson as well.

Hartson started working with the company during the summer of 2006. She graduated from the University of Maine in Orono in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in surveying engineering technology, and became a licensed land surveyor in 2009. Tara has participated in all aspects of the business including surveying, research, client contact, project management, marketing, web development and helping to make many of the decisions impacting the business.

Tara Harston lives with her husband and two sons in Mount Desert. She enjoys life in the Maine outdoors, including gardening, hikes in the woods, camping, swimming, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

More details about the company can be found at www.HerrickAndSalsbury.com.