Loop Road closes Friday

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Most of the Park Loop Road will be closed to motor vehicles for the winter starting this Friday, Dec. 1.

The only exceptions will be the 2-mile section between the Sand Beach entrance station and Otter Cliff Road, which is accessible via Schooner Head Road, and the Jordan Pond area, which is accessible via Jordan Pond Road in Seal Harbor.

The entire Loop Road will remain open to pedestrians and bicyclists.

When the road is covered with snow, snowmobiles are permitted on the closed sections and on the unplowed lanes between the entrance station and Otter Cliff Road.