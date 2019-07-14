Loons and owls at Somes Meynell

MOUNT DESERT — The Somes Meynell Wildlife Sanctuary will a loon paddle on Somes Pond and a talk about owls next week.

On Tuesday, July 16, from 5-7 p.m. the organization will host a group paddle on Somes Pond.

“Join us for an evening paddle to observe the resident loon family,” Somes Meynell director Billy Helprin said. “Learn about loons on other Mount Desert Island lakes and enjoy the beauty around us, including a full moon.”

Participants are asked to bring their own canoes or kayaks and launch from the Oak Hill Road or Pretty Marsh Road sides. The group will meet on the water on the south shore of the pond in front of the Somes Meynell headquarters building.

Kirk Gentalen, a steward and naturalist with Maine Coast Heritage Trust, will give a talk on the natural history of owls Thursday, July 18, from 7 – 8:15 p.m. at the sanctuary.

“Join us for a program of stories from the field and photography focused on owl ecology and behavior,” Helprin said.

Reservations for this event are required, as space is limited. Contact 460-9390 or somesmeynell@gmail.com.