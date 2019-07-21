‘Loonch’ raises $140K for Camp Beech Cliff

MOUNT DESERT — The Ladies Who Loonch fundraiser for Camp Beech Cliff on July 10, attended by about 210 women, brought in more than $140,000 for the camp’s campership and transportation funds.

The campership fund provides needs-based summer camp scholarships for Hancock County youngsters. This year the fund will grant more than $75,000 to area families, giving 100 children the opportunity to have a camp experience.

Through the transportation fund, Camp Beech Cliff provides free round-trip rides to camp from 18 locations on Mount Desert Island and in Trenton. It is the primary source of transportation for most area campers whose parents are working in the summer, according to camp officials.

Each year at the Ladies Who Loonch event, Camp Beech Cliff presents its Pink Rose Award to one or more women for their service to the camp and the MDI community. This year’s recipient was Marsha Gill.

This was the twelfth annual Ladies Who Loonch fundraising luncheon, so called because Camp Beech Cliff’s logo features loons on Echo Lake.