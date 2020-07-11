Loon Count set for July 18 

FALMOUTH— The 37th Maine Audubon’s annual Loon Count will take place on Saturday, July 18, from 7–7:30 a.m. The information collected by volunteers will help both biologists and state officials understand more about the loon population and the health of Maine’s lakes. Last year, more than 1,400 people fanned out to look for loons on more than 300 lakes across the state.

To learn more about Maine’s loons and find out how to get involved with the Loon Count, visit maineaudubon.org/loons.