Saturday - Jul 11, 2020
ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Loon Count set for July 18 

July 11, 2020 on News

FALMOUTH The 37th Maine Audubon’s annual Loon Count will take place on Saturday, July 18, from 77:30 a.m. The information collected by volunteers will help both biologists and state officials understand more about the loon population and the health of Maine’s lakes. Last year, more than 1,400 people fanned out to look for loons on more than 300 lakes across the state.  

To learn more about Maine’s loons and find out how to get involved with the Loon Count, visit maineaudubon.org/loons.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *