Looking for cats in all the wrong places

MOUNT DESERT — A Northeast Harbor resident called March 5 to report that a cat had gotten stuck in an inverted position behind a water heater. Officer Ryan Lawson responded and was able to free the cat.

Someone reported Feb. 27 that a dog was chasing feral cats in Northeast Harbor.

It was reported March 3 that someone had spray painted a walkway at Thuya Garden in Northeast Harbor.

Following a traffic stop in Somesville on March 4, Brian McLaughlin of Southwest Harbor was summonsed for operating after suspension.

Southwest Harbor

Chief Alan Brown processed a concealed weapon permit application on Feb. 27.

Police are keeping an eye on Seal Cove Road after a local resident reported a vehicle racing up and down the road on Feb. 28.

Police responded to a minor car accident at Gott’s Store on Rt. 102 on Feb. 28 around 5:30 p.m. It involved Warren Young, 17, of Bernard, in a black 2009 Chevrolet Equinox and Diane DeVisme, 66, of Southwest Harbor, who was in a gray 2018 Kia Soul. Neither Young nor DeVisme suffered any injuries, and both cars sustained only minor damage.

A dog was struck by a vehicle on Main Street March 1 at approximately 8:20 p.m. and then ran off the road. An officer followed up with the dog owner, and the dog didn’t seem to have any injuries.

A local resident called police to report harassment on March 1, referring to a text message from a person who said they were going to show up at a birthday party, but the individual did not appear.

On Sunday at approximately 11:45 a.m., police received a call of a medical emergency at a local apartment complex, but it turned out to be a false alarm. A cat had activated the pull string.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on a property Sunday night. An officer warned the individuals not to go back to the property.

Bar Harbor

Tara Russell, 47, of Bar Harbor was arrested March 2 for violation of conditions of release. She was released on bail.

Someone reported March 4 that “a person wearing all black” was hitchhiking on Eagle Lake Road.