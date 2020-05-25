Long Pond camp wins design award

MOUNT DESERT — Bill Hanley and Heli Mesiniemi of WMH Architects in Northeast Harbor have won a design award from the Maine chapter of the American Institute of Architects for a recently completed camp on Long Pond.

“K Camp” on Northern Neck Road won the Citation Award for a project costing less than $250,000.

The camp was built on a portion of the footprint of a camp that had been on the site since the 1920s.

“The camp is elevated above Long Pond and designed to accommodate the pond’s seasonal ebb and flow,” Hanley said. “The project was really about doing more with less.”

The AIA jury of Wisconsin-based architects said they selected the camp’s design for recognition because of its “significant restraint.”

“Not seeking to conquer its stunning setting, the cabin sits quietly on the footprint of the former structure and embraces the context. Contemplative and calm, it provides a simple, uncompetitive platform from which to view the water and adjacent [Acadia National] Park.”

Brian D. Shaw Inc. of Bar Harbor was the general contractor for the camp project.