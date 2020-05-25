Monday - May 25, 2020
“K Camp” on Long Pond has won a design award for a pair of Northeast Harbor architects. PHOTO COURTESY OF BILL HANLEY

Long Pond camp wins design award

May 25, 2020 by on Arts & living, Lifestyle, News

MOUNT DESERT — Bill Hanley and Heli Mesiniemi of WMH Architects in Northeast Harbor have won a design award from the Maine chapter of the American Institute of Architects for a recently completed camp on Long Pond. 

“K Camp” on Northern Neck Road won the Citation Award for a project costing less than $250,000. 

The camp was built on a portion of the footprint of a camp that had been on the site since the 1920s. 

“The camp is elevated above Long Pond and designed to accommodate the pond’s seasonal ebb and flow,” Hanley said. “The project was really about doing more with less.” 

The AIA jury of Wisconsin-based architects said they selected the camp’s design for recognition because of its “significant restraint.” 

“Not seeking to conquer its stunning setting, the cabin sits quietly on the footprint of the former structure and embraces the context. Contemplative and calm, it provides a simple, uncompetitive platform from which to view the water and adjacent [Acadia National] Park.” 

Brian D. Shaw Inc. of Bar Harbor was the general contractor for the camp project. 

Dick Broom

Dick Broom

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]