Trenton SPCA holds welcome back open house Oct. 10

TRENTON— After many months of having to close its doors to potential adopters, the SPCA of Hancock County, located at 141 Bar Harbor Road in Trenton, is going to reopen to the public starting Tuesday, Oct. 13.

To celebrate the news, they are having a free “Welcome Back to the Shelter” open house on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Using their parking lot and driveway, the event will feature a “matchmaking booth” with adoptable animal information, a tag sale to benefit the shelter animals, free puppet kits for kids handed out by Ellsworth Lioness Club members and delicious food served by the Bar Harbor/Mount Desert Island Rotary.

“This will be a family-friendly fall festival with plenty of space for social distancing,” said SPCA Communications Assistant Cole Mastroserio. “While we are requiring that everyone wear a face covering, we are just over the moon thrilled to welcome the public back to the SPCA. We can’t wait to help make pet love matches and show the community what we’ve been up to during the past several months.”

Beginning Oct. 13, the SPCA will be open for adoptions by appointment each Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Approved adopters may visit up to three potential pets in an indoor visitation room that will be sanitized between appointments. Cat and dog adoption applications are available on the shelter’s website, spcahancockcounty.org.