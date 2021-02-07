Local projects outlined in MDOT transportation plan 

BAR HARBOR – A three-year transportation infrastructure work plan, and what it means for Hancock County, has been released. The plan is published annually with an outline of the Maine Department of Transportation’s strategy for road, bridge and other transportation upgrades and maintenance projects.

“These plans to improve safety and efficiency of our roads, bridges, ferries and airports are exciting,” said Senator Louie Luchini (D-Ellsworth). “Investing in Hancock County’s infrastructure is necessary to modernize our economy and to host the many visitors we get each year.”

According to Maine Department of Transportation, the work plan covers approximately $2.71 billion worth of construction and maintenance, which includes 2,180 work items. The three-year plan estimates MDOT will invest in 100 miles of highway construction and rehabilitation; 893 miles of pavement preservation; 2,175 miles of light capital paving for roads and highways; 222 safety and spot improvements; and 166 bridge projects.

The following breakdown is the planned capital and maintenance work for the Mount Desert Island communities:

Custodial maintenance:

In Mount Desert and Bar Harbor, ditching and removing excess material from the shoulder of Route 233 beginning at Route 3 in Bar Harbor and extending southwest 5.82 miles to Route 198 in Mount Desert.

In Tremont, ditching and removing excess material from the shoulder of the Pretty Marsh-Tremont Road beginning at Route 102 in Mount Desert and extending 12.41 miles to Route 102A.

Drainage maintenance:

In Bar Harbor, replacement of the large culvert on Route 102 located 0.05 of a mile north of Pine Heath Road.

In T22 MD, repairing the culvert on Route 9 located 0.6 of a mile west of Smith Ridge Road.

Bicycle/pedestrian:

In Southwest Harbor, construction of a sidewalk located on the west side of Main Street, beginning at Apple Lane and extending south 0.2 of a mile.

Highway paving:

In Mount Desert, cold-in-place recycling of Route 3 beginning 0.09 of a mile north of Butler Road and extending north 0.15 of a mile to Route 233. Municipal Partnership Initiative Program.

Highway safety and spot improvements:

In Tremont, slope stabilization and protection of Shore Road, beginning 0.16 of a mile north of Earls Way and extending north 0.04 of a mile and continuing north on Route 102A for 0.06 of a mile.

In Trenton, slope stabilization and protection of Route 3, located 0.49 of a mile north of the Bar Harbor town line.

Operating Assistance:

On Cranberry Isles, Transit Operating Assistance for Federal Transit Administration for statewide non-urbanized transit. Cranberry Isles ME-2020-027.

On Cranberry Isles, Transit Administrative and Operating Assistance for Federal Transit Administration for non-urbanized transit for the Cranberry Isles Ferry.

In Trenton, Transit Administrative and Operating Assistance for Federal Transit Administration for statewide non-urbanized transit. Downeast Transportation ME-2020-027.

In Trenton, Transit Administrative and Operating Assistance for Federal Transit Administration for non-urbanized transit. Downeast Transportation (DTI).

Department building and lot maintenance:

On Swans Island, one-to-two-bedroom expansion of existing crew quarters.

Aviation:

At the Hancock County/Bar Harbor Airport in Trenton, safety and infrastructure improvements that may include airfield pavement markings; pavement condition index survey and development of basic pavement management program; no foam firefighting system and snow removal equipment attachment (bucket); and a new rotating beacon.



The entire MDOT three-year work plan can be viewed at maine.gov/mdot/projects/workplan/.