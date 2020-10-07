Local businesses unite to fight breast cancer  

ELLSWORTH– Every year in the United States, more than 250,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of the disease. Locally, businesses are helping contribute to this cause to ensure care close to home is available.

For the month of October, Stanley Subaru is having a Test Drive for the Cure, where $10 per test drive is donated to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital to the Breast Clinic and the Mary Dow Center for Cancer Care. They are also selling pink ribbon magnets for $5, which Stanley Subaru will match for a combined $10 dollar donation.

“Since 2009, Stanley Subaru has been Driven for a Cure and donated more than $20,000 to cancer prevention and treatment. Stanley Subaru remains committed to celebrating October as Breast Cancer Awareness month and supporting Northern Light Maine Coast’s Breast Clinic and Mary Dow Center for Cancer Care to continue their great work for our community,” explains Mark Politte, owner of Stanley Subaru.

Momo’s Cheesecake will donate 10 percent of sales to support the Breast Clinic and Mary Dow Center for Cancer Care in October.

All year long, the Bud Connection will make a donation for every used vase or basket returned to contribute to the mammogram scholarship fund for free or reduced cost mammograms at the Breast Clinic.

TradeWinds in Ellsworth will donate one cent of every gallon of gas purchased (all year round, not just in October) to patient assistance at the Mary Dow Cancer Care Center.

“The commitment from these businesses to support the local fight against breast cancer is remarkable. We are grateful to be the recipient of their generous and creative efforts to support breast cancer care in the communities we serve,” says John Ronan, FACHE, president, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital and Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital.