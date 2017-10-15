Local businesses support breast health raffle

BAR HARBOR — In celebration of Breast Health Awareness Month in October, The Breast Health Center at Mount Desert Island Hospital will reprise its raffle this month, the proceeds of which support transportation costs for women on MDI, the outer islands and in Hancock and Washington counties.

Raffle items this year will include gift certificates to local restaurants and pieces from local artisans. Tickets cost $1 each or six for $5 and will be sold starting Tuesday, Oct. 24, at MDI Hospital outside of the cafeteria at lunchtime. They also can be purchased by contacting the Breast Health Center at 288-5082, ext. 1199.

“We are so grateful to our community for their continued support of this important raffle. Transportation costs can be significant financial hardship, especially during these challenging economic times, and we want to do everything we can to ensure that every woman in our community has access to the care that she needs,” said Kathy Murray, Breast Health Center nurse navigator.

The American Cancer Society recommends that women age 40 and older have a mammogram every year and should continue to do so for as long as they are in good health. For women who do not have insurance, support is available through Maine CDC Breast and Cervical Health Program.

Visit www.mdihospital.org or call 288-8435.