Local ballot questions include marijuana ordinance 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Residents can decide whether they want the town to opt in for marijuana businesses, or not, by approving the proposed Marijuana Ordinance on the local ballot in next week’s election.

Most recently, Maine legalized adult use marijuana in 2016 and, although it took four years to get there, several retail stores have opened around the state in the last month.

In Maine, municipalities are required to opt in to allow adult use and marijuana businesses, such as cultivation, retail, manufacturing and testing facilities, to operate within their boundaries. Medical marijuana caregivers are allowed to operate their business anywhere in the state without an opt in vote.

Earlier this year, a town marijuana committee created an 18-page ordinance establishing local parameters, in line with the state’s laws, for the town to further regulate things like location, number of businesses, who can open businesses and a local license application process. All marijuana businesses need to acquire a state license as a first step before opening.

There are four other local ballot questions in Southwest Harbor this election.

One is to repeal the current Land Use Ordinance and enact an updated version that does not include aspects of the Shoreland Zoning Ordinance.

At the request of the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, the town’s code enforcement officer established a separate ordinance, titled the Shoreland Zoning Ordinance. Voters are also being asked to enact that ordinance on the local ballot. The proposed changes are to satisfy a DEP order from 2014 to correct identified deficiencies.

Voters are also being asked to enact amendments to the town’s Subdivision Ordinance and to approve raising and appropriating $12,700 for Mount Height Cemetery for the 2021 fiscal year. That question was accidentally left off the local Town Meeting warrant ballot in August.