Friday - Aug 14, 2020

Lobsters on the Sound  

August 14, 2020 by on Lifestyle, News

SOUTHWEST HARBORDue to COVID-19, Harbor House Community Service Center is hosting its largest annual fundraiser online this year, calling it Lobsters on the Sound Reinvented.  

By visiting the nonprofit’s website, those wishing to contribute to the organization’s yearly operating costs can purchase a ticket or make a donation. A virtual silent auction is live there until Aug. 21.  

According to the website, Lobsters on the Sound typically raises about $225,000, a quarter of the organization’s annual operating budget. 

Harbor House has been one of two summer camps open during the pandemic serving families with preschool and school-age children.  

Sarah Hinckley

Sarah Hinckley covers the towns of Southwest Harbor, Tremont and neighboring islands. Send story ideas and information to [email protected]

