SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Due to COVID-19, Harbor House Community Service Center is hosting its largest annual fundraiser online this year, calling it Lobsters on the Sound Reinvented.

By visiting the nonprofit’s website, those wishing to contribute to the organization’s yearly operating costs can purchase a ticket or make a donation. A virtual silent auction is live there until Aug. 21.

According to the website, Lobsters on the Sound typically raises about $225,000, a quarter of the organization’s annual operating budget.

Harbor House has been one of two summer camps open during the pandemic serving families with preschool and school-age children.