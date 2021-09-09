Lobster pound owner purchases Seawall Motel

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Charlotte Gill, owner of Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound, has expanded her footprint on Seawall Road by purchasing the Seawall Motel from its previous owners, Dave and Vickie Lloyd.

As the 2021 season began in May, the sale of the property that abuts Acadia National Park was finalized. With the Lloyds still involved, Gill has been managing the business throughout this season, employing members of her family to help in the office and with online content.

“We are so lucky that Charlotte is taking this place over,” said Dave Lloyd from a gazebo installed at the property earlier this week.

The Lloyds bought the property in the spring of 2000 from Annabelle Robbins who owned and operated Annabelle’s Seawall Dining Room for several decades. They continued operating the restaurant for four years before closing it and continuing to operate the motel.

“Some people have been coming here for 30 years,” said Vickie Lloyd. “It’s their home away from home.”

Some guests have helped to begin some new traditions, like leaving chairs and coolers that are now loaned out to guests.

“They’ve been here for 21 years,” said Gill, about Dave and Vickie. “There’s so many relationships they have established… The three of us have had a friendship for a long time. Being from here allows me to remember the traditions of Southwest Harbor; allows me to bring some of them back.”

An example Gill shared was a winter festival that took place on one of the area’s ponds where there were donuts and ponies on the ice. There was ice skating last winter on the pond at Seawall.

“We’re going to keep doing that,” said Gill. “Doing things that bring our community together and just bring people together.”

When Gill was 4 years old, her family took a vacation to Seawall Campground and the area has been a respite for her ever since.

“This is always the place I’ve come to to find myself,” said Gill. “Now I hope for others to do the same.”