Lobster hauling times

AUGUSTA — Hauling lobster traps on Sundays is illegal beginning June 1, except when a hurricane warning is in effect for coastal waters. The Maine Department of Marine Resources issued a reminder last week that the weekend closed period is tied to calendar dates June 1 and Oct. 1, not the Memorial Day or Labor Day holidays.

Fishermen also may not raise or haul lobster traps at night during the period a half hour after sunset until a half hour before sunrise. In October, hauling may begin at 4 a.m. regardless of when sunrise happens.

The rule pertains to both commercial and noncommercial state licensed lobster harvesters in both state and federal waters. The weekend and night closed periods do not apply to the setting of traps.

In the winter months, Nov. 1 to May 31, it is legal to haul lobster traps at any time.

Legal hauling times statewide are computed from the times of sunrise and sunset for Augusta, as established by the National Almanac Office of the U.S. Naval Observatory and are shown in Eastern Daylight Time.