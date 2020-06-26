Lobster boat races Sunday

TREMONT — Although there won’t be a breakfast or barbecue on town property, the Bass Harbor Lobster Boat Races are still on for Sunday, June 27. Those wanting to watch some lobster boats go fast need to be set up in their favorite viewing spot by 10 a.m.

According to the MaineLobster Boat Racing Association, the planned races in Boothbay Harbor, Stonington and Harpswell have been canceled or postponed. But races in Rockland on Saturday, Bass Harbor on Sunday and MoosabecReach/Jonesport/Beals on July 4 are all set to go forward.

Signing up for any of the Bass Harbor races, with nearly 30 different qualifying categories, is scheduled be done on the Seabridge Marine barge, owned by Eric Eaton, in Bass Harbor from 8-9 a.m. the day of the races