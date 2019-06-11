Lobster boat races

ELLSWORTH — The Maine lobster boat racing season gets underway this weekend, but however the season goes, it just won’t be the same.

Racing begins Saturday, June 15, in Boothbay Harbor and moves up to Penobscot Bay on Sunday, June 16, but two of the most iconic figures in Maine lobster boat racing — Galen Alley and his race boat Foolish Pleasure — will be missing.

Last January, on his way home from a fishing trip out of Rockland, Alley was killed in a one-car accident just outside Jonesport only a few miles from his home on Beals Island.

This year, the Maine Lobster Boat Racing Season is officially dedicated to Alley, who, the association said, “dominated the racing scene for 10 years.” At the 2011 races in Stonington, he and Foolish Pleasure set a record for the fastest lobster boat, 72.8 miles per hour, that still stands.

Racing moves Downeast on Sunday, June 23, when the fleet will be in Bass Harbor, then moves to Moosabec Reach, home waters for Foolish Pleasure, on Saturday, June 29.