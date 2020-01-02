Lobster advisory council to meet

AUGUSTA — The next Lobster Advisory Council (LAC) meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m. at the Department of Marine Resources, Marquardt Building, Room 118 located at 32 Blossom Lane in Augusta.

The agenda includes discussion of Maine’s whale proposal and a vote on the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC) Board Nominations.

This past summer LAC members were asked to provide nominees for three seats on the MLMC board: one “public member,” defined in the law that created the group as “individuals with experience in marketing and promotion, retail sales, food service or food science;” two seats for “dealer members,” who must be “owners, managers or officers of business entities operating in the state that hold valid wholesale seafood licenses with lobster permits;” and one seat for a “dealer/processor,” someone who “represents the interests of lobster dealers and processors.

As of Dec. 24, nominees for dealer or dealer/processor seats included Ben Coniff, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Luke’s Lobster; Curt Brown, a marine biologist at Portland-based Ready Seafood; Emily B. Lane of Vinalhaven, international sales manager for Luke’s Lobster; Tom Adams, founder and CEO of York-based Maine Coast; and Annie Teslikis, executive director of the Maine Lobster Dealers’ Association. Nominees for public member seats include Lynn Tillotson, president and CEO of Visit Portland, and Maile Buker, VP of marketing of Hannaford Supermarkets.

LAC members may submit additional nominations to Sarah Cotnoir at DMR before the Jan. 7 meeting.