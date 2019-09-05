Little-used lot opened for permit parking

BAR HARBOR — The parking lot behind the Kids’ Corner childcare center will now be open to residents, employees and others with a town parking permit, by unanimous vote of the Town Council on Tuesday. Paid parking will continue to be available for RVs.

Under the Permit and Paid Parking Policy approved earlier this year, the lot was designated a paid parking lot, as were other municipal lots.

Since then the lot, tucked away behind a daycare center on the edge of downtown, has been rarely used.

“We are now in the busy season and the lot remains to primarily sit vacant,” Kids’ Corner Executive Director Lori Krupke wrote to Town Manager Cornell Knight in an email in July.

“RVs still use the lot as they have in other years, but the parking spots for vehicles remain empty for most of the day,” Krupke wrote.

She asked the town to consider changing the designation to allow permitted vehicles to use the lot. This would open it up to employees, of which Kids’ Corner has 12, and residents.

At an Aug. 20 meeting, the Parking Solutions and Task Force voted to recommend that council change the policy to allow both permit and paid parking in the Kids Corner parking lot.

Under the proposed change the vehicle spots would be permit parking, and the oversized RV spots would continue to be paid.

Backing up the task force’s recommendation, Knight wrote to councilors in a Sept. 3 manager’s memo that the total revenue from Kids’ Corner lot had only been $1,532 this season, compared to Grant Park which had revenue of $28,455.