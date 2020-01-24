Listening sessions set

BAR HARBOR — The town’s Planning and Code Department is set to host three public listening sessions next week to solicit public input about how to balance the growing vacation rental industry with year-round housing. The department is at work on revising rules and requirements for vacation rental.

The meetings are planned for Tuesday, Jan. 28, at MDI Biological Laboratory’s Dahlgren Hall; Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the municipal building; and Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Village Improvement Society hall in Town Hill. Each session begins as 6:30 p.m. and refreshments will be provided.

Contact Assistant Planner Steve Fuller at 288-3329 or sfuller@barharbormaine.gov.